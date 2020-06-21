Mary Jane Gallagher Glatz died peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Crestview Center. She was 91She was born April 11, 1929, to the late Frank and Ada Smith Gallagher.She was the sister of the late Miriam Duerr (Charles), Annette Eisenbrey (Horace), Audrey Neely (Bill), and Frank Gallagher Jr. (Ann).Born and raised in Yardley, she was an active member of St. Ignatius Church. Mary Jane was a graduate of St. Mary's Cathedral High School and worked for the State of New Jersey.She married Donald Glatz in 1954, in the old St. Ignatius Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a proud and devout Catholic, and played a significant role in the building of the new St. Ignatius. Mary Jane was a loyal friend who made herself available in times of need and celebration.Wife of the late Donald J. Glatz, she is survived by sister, Claire Coombs (the late Ronald); sisters-in-law, Claire Glatz (the late Henry), and Carolyn Rupprecht (the late Edward); son, Jay (Susan), daughters, Patty Grau (Bill), Claire Keating (Dennis), and Karen Coluzzi (Ken); her 21 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.She was very dedicated to "Caring for Friends," formerly known as Aid for Friends. She loved the camaraderie and friendships that developed while volunteering for a cause dear to her heart. In her later years, she attended LIFE St. Mary, which was such a wonderful source of care and companionship.Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Caring for Friends" c/o FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave., Yardley, PA 19067.Please visit Mary Jane's memorial at the funeral home's Web site below to leave messages of condolence, share words of comfort and recollection, and to post photographs of her life.FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,Yardley