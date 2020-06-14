Mary Jane Quinlisk entered Eternal Life on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was 88.Her parents were the late Christian J. Spoerl and Eleanor McCue Spoerl.Born and raised in Juniata Park, Philadelphia, she was a proud graduate of Holy Innocents School and Little Flower High School, Class of 1950. Mary Jane continued her education at Katherine Gibbs School in 1984.She was an employee of Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI) from 1984 to 2003, working as an executive assistant to the President. Mary Jane remained an active member of her Holy Innocents alumni group, regularly meeting with her graduating class members. She was an active parishioner of Queen of the Universe Church in Levittown, Pa., and an ongoing supporter of Holy Family Regional Catholic School, Little Flower High School and Covenant House.Mary Jane found her greatest happiness at her family summer home in Forked River, N.J., where she spent countless summers with her parents, children and grandchildren, relaxing at the kitchen counter or enjoying her incredible view of Barnegat Bay. She spent the last few years of her life making new friends at Brookdale Northampton, enjoying trivia, bingo and all community gatherings.Mary Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis J. Quinlisk Jr. and son, Patrick Quinlisk (Carla). She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Quinlisk of Paoli, Susan Gill (Graham) of Erdenheim, Maureen Carpenter of Langhorne, and her sons, Joseph Quinlisk of Annapolis, MD, John Quinlisk (Margaret) of Langhorne, and Francis Quinlisk (Margaret) of West Chester. She is the proud grandmother of Colin, Morgan, Shane, Grace, Meghan, Kayleigh, Kathleen, Samuel, Dennis, Zoe and Eleanor, whom she loves with all her heart. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and Eugene Spoerl, and is survived by her brother, Gerald Spoerl and sisters-in-law, Carol Quinlisk Guarracino and Catherine Spoerl.Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 8:30 until 10:00 am at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. The Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Jane's name may be made to Holy Family Regional Catholic School, 2447 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.