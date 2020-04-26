|
|
Mary Jane Shortall (Hansell) passed away on April 13, 2020 in Doylestown, Pa. She was 92.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Algernon R. and Gertrude L. (Martin) Hansell, she and her late brother, Algernon R. Hansell III, grew up in Germantown, Philadelphia, Pa.
Mary Jane was the beloved wife of the late William K Shortall, Esq., loving mother of William K Shortall, Jr., Stephen A Shortall (Barbara), Laura K Fradkin (Jonathan), Sharon Caroline Brebner (Brian) and John P Shortall, loving grandmother of Jacob Fradkin (Jo), Eliza Fradkin, Emma Fradkin, Daniel Fradkin, Coledon Shortall and Emily Brebner and great grandmother to Rose and Nathan Fradkin.
Her loving family and friends will always remember her beautiful crystal blue eyes and her devoted love, strength and sense of style in all that she did. Her strong faith in God and devotion to family was most important to her. She especially enjoyed time spent with family in Ocean City, N.J. She enjoyed music, reading, cooking and baking, gardening and nature, and walking, be it downtown city sidewalks or country paths or by the sea.
Services and interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be private.
Send condolences to the website below.
Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020