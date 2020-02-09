|
Mary Jane Stretch died in her home from kidney failure due to cancer on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Born Jan. 27, 1939, Mary Jane was the daughter of George and Margaret Seifert.
She leaves behind a family legacy of three beloved daughters, Deborah Kovitch, Leah Stallings and Samantha Martin, seven loving grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.
She also leaves behind a public legacy in her groundbreaking work with Pennsylvania wildlife and the founding of the AARK Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.
For information on her memorial, please contact Leah at [email protected] or 215-249-1938.
In lieu of flowers and cards, please consider a donation in her honor to the Aark Wildlife Center at www.aark.org so her life's work can continue on in her name.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 9, 2020