Mary Jane York Taggart, 88, of Feasterville, Pa., a grand sparkplug of energy, love and joy, died Tuesday, April 28 2020, after a brief battle with the Coronavirus, Covid-19. The virus may have extinguished her life, but is totally foolish to imagine it could dent her great heart and the legacy of spirit she has left for all who knew her.
Jane Taggart lived a long and vital life, and seldom a moment passed without a song on her lips or a dance in her toes. She exuberantly opened her heart to her loving family, to her fellow communicants at Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Feasterville, to her large circle of friends, and, in a happy pinch, to passersby on the street and strangers in shops and stores.
A native of Malden, Massachusetts, and graduate of the Malden school system, Jane came to Pennsylvania more than 50 years ago, doing administrative work with Sears, Roebuck and Co. Upon her retirement she was involved with a variety of personal, social and public service endeavors.
For all her true affection for everyone around her, nothing surpassed her deep love for family -- especially her parents and sisters and brother. Her long life had her outlast so many whom she so deeply loved, but she treasured their unforgotten contribution, their memory and their spirit as if they had never left.
At the drop of a hat, Jane, the self-designated "best driver in the United States," would hop into her car and drive -- rather more quickly than the authorities generally like people to travel -- to any family event, wedding, baptism or Christmas party on the East Coast, charming one and all with her vibrancy and caring. She was Aunt Jane to everyone and she and her family have such special appreciation and love for all her dear friends and her kind Herrick Avenue neighbors.
Beset but undaunted by a variety of conditions, she had most recently lived at the Birches in Newtown, a personal and memory care facility. There, she was notable for her unflagging liveliness and bright engagement with one and all. Great gratitude to the kind staff there, most notably Armgard Kucas.
Mary Jane Taggart is survived by her nieces, Susan Hahesy and her husband, Stephen, of West Brookfield, Mass., Dr. Nancy Brightman and her husband, Jerry, of Lyme, N.H., and Judith Horgan of Newtonville, Mass. and their families. She is also survived by a nephew and his wife, Denis and Patricia Horgan of West Hartford, Conn. and their family.
She was sadly preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Agnes (Crimmins) York; her sisters, Phyllis Horgan and Nancy York; her brother, William R. York Jr., all of Massachusetts; also her devoted and beloved friend, William Thomas Chroniger; her cat, Buffy; and her former husband, Walter Taggart of Levittown.
Because of the restrictions imposed in the pandemic, services and commemorations of her life must be muted. In time, an appropriate memorial service will be developed.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2020