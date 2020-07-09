Mary Janet Doyle of Yardley, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne. She was 82.Born in Jersey City, N.J., she was the beloved wife of 63 years to Edward J. Doyle Sr., the devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Jeanette Meatto Christodora, and sister of the late Mollie Sacchi and the late Joseph Christodora.Mary Janet was a graduate of Teaneck High School, Class of 1953. She worked for over 16 years as office manager for National Products Company in Englewood, N.J.Mary Janet and her husband Edward were parishioners of St. Cecelia's parish for many years in Englewood, having lived in Yardley for the past 20 years.Mary Janet was a doting grandmother to her precious grandchildren, Rebecca and Ryan Doyle. Family was first and foremost; having all of them together around a table to enjoy her cooking brought a smile to her face. She enjoyed reading and spending time walking through the malls.In addition to her beloved husband, Mary Janet is survived by her two sons, Edward J. Doyle Jr. and his wife, Connie, of Langhorne and John E. Doyle of Yardley; her two dear grandchildren, Rebecca A. and Ryan E. Doyle; her sister, Gloria Miele and her husband, Joseph Sr., of Closter, N.J.; her brother-in-law, Ernie Sacchi of North Carolina; her two nieces, Jeanette Yacovelli of North Carolina and Liza Miele of New Jersey; and her two nephews, Ernie Sacchi Jr. and Joey Miele of New Jersey.Services and interment were held privately on Wednesday, July 8th.