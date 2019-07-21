|
|
Mary Jo Brennan passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 62.
Born in Pottsville, Pa., and raised in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of the late Catherine "Joan" (Lonergan) and Walter Stutz, Mary Jo had been a longtime resident of Yardley and worked at Woodside Christian Preschool for many years.
Mary Jo lived life to the fullest. She will be lovingly remembered as a dedicated wife, mother and Memom who enjoyed spending time with friends and family, listening to classic rock music and going to concerts.
Beloved wife of Steve, Mary Jo was the loving mother of Kelly Lamendola (Jeffrey), Michelle Brennan and Stephen Brennan Jr.; and a Memom of Nicholas and Ryan Lamendola. She was the dear sister of Walter Jr. (Patricia), Michael (Patricia), Edward (Kate) and Vincent Stutz; and an aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Jo also leaves behind many friends who were an important part of her life.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Florence and Leonard Brennan Sr., and her brother-in-law, Leonard Brennan Jr.
Family and friends are invited to her viewing from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 752 Big Oak Road, Morrisville, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Jo's name may be made to the Abramson Cancer Center at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104, www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving/ways-to-give/tribute-gifts.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 21, 2019