Mary Joan Glasser was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the age of 74. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Jo was raised in St. Clair, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Mary Agnes (Corondi) and John Clayton Symons.
Regardless of her place of employment, it was her commitment to and for the people she supported that mattered most. To all those who knew "MJ," they would say she was a loyal, generous and dear friend. She was a Hockey Nana to many and had a never-ending supply of hugs.
She was a loving mother to Lisa Bonner, Lori and son-in-law Bob Richeson, and Wendy Greenawalt, the devoted Nana of Jonathan Minter, William Faust, Vanessa Richeson, Tye and Cam Greenawalt, and the dear sister of John and William Symons, Debbie Morris, and the late Ann Marie Gruver and David Symons.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia, 13500 Philmont Ave., where the service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Newtown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.pancan.org or www.doitforthelove.org.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 7, 2019