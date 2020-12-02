Mary Koutsouradis
Mary Koutsouradis passed away on December 1, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Markelos. Loving mother of Jack (Janette), Tony and Kim (Kimberly). Devoted grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 8.
Predeceased by brother Tom Volikas (Angeliki).
Her funeral service will be 11am Monday at The Greek Orthodox Church of The Annunciation, 7921 Old York Rd. Elkins Park, Pa .
Viewing one hour prior to service in the church.
Interment Lawnview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Due to Covid, Attendants must preregister on a sign up genius to attend funeral. Please go to: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e084caaad2ca5fc1-viewing
Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced.