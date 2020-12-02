1/
Mary Koutsouradis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Koutsouradis
Mary Koutsouradis passed away on December 1, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Markelos. Loving mother of Jack (Janette), Tony and Kim (Kimberly). Devoted grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 8.
Predeceased by brother Tom Volikas (Angeliki).
Her funeral service will be 11am Monday at The Greek Orthodox Church of The Annunciation, 7921 Old York Rd. Elkins Park, Pa .
Viewing one hour prior to service in the church.
Interment Lawnview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Due to Covid, Attendants must preregister on a sign up genius to attend funeral. Please go to: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e084caaad2ca5fc1-viewing
Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vraim Funeral Home
66 S. State Road
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-7770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vraim Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved