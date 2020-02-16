|
|
Mary L. (Moffo) Gottsabend of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Legacy Gardens of Bristol, surrounded by her loving family. She was 90.
Born and raised in Bristol, where she had been a lifelong resident, Mary was a former employee of Red Rope Industries in the printing department.
She enjoyed cooking, taking trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City casinos, but most of all she enjoyed Pizza Frita with family and friends every Friday night.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Gottsabend, her son, Buddy Gottsabend, and her parents, Joseph and Mary Moffo.
Mary will be greatly missed by her children, Louis Gottsabend and his wife, Joan Anne, Joan Ruggieri and her husband, Thomas, her daughter-in- law, Annette Gottsabend, Dean Gottsabend, and Jacqueline Nolan and her son-in-law, Paul Nolan. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Desiree, Melissa, Stephanie, Jamie, Luke, Lauren, Pamela, Nicholas, Joseph, Michael, Nicole, 19 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and great friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Legacy Gardens of Bristol, 2022 Bath Rd., Bristol, PA 19007.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 16, 2020