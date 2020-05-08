|
Mary L. (Lemes) Hovanec of Morrisville, Pa. died peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was 82.
Born in Kingston, Pa., Mary lived in Trenton, N.J. before moving to Morrisville in 1966.
Mary began her career at the Kingston Bank in Kingston, and worked at the N.J. National Bank in Trenton. She also worked at the YMCA in Morrisville back in the 1990s. Mary had an engaging personality and enjoyed talking to and making friends wherever she went.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John R. Hovanec, and was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Lemes, and sister of the late John Andrew Lemes and Anna Sokash.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Susan Hovanec and Nancy Hovanec-Bill (Michael), both of Morrisville; two grandsons, Tyler and Tanner Bill; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Mary's name be made out to "Guardians of Washington Crossing National Cemetery," 830 Highland Ave., Newtown, PA 18940.
