James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Mary Littley

Mary Littley Obituary
Mary Littley of Levittown died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Chandler Hall following a lengthy illness. She was 88.

Born and raised in the Logan section of Philadelphia, Mrs. Littley graduated from Little Flower High School in 1949. She was a proud original Levittown homeowner for over 50 years and was a member of St. Michael the Archangel parish.

Mary worked for Sears for 25 years at their location in the former Levittown Shopping Center, and later at the Neshaminy Mall, from where she retired.

Mary's greatest joy was the time she spent with her family.

Beloved wife of the late Ronald C. Littley Sr., Mrs. Littley was the loving mother of Ronald C. Littley Jr. (Patricia), Gary F. Littley, Debra Mannocchi (Daniel) and Donna McTamney (Mark). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Nicole, Rachael, Andrew, Paul, Meghan, Mark Jr., Kristen and Ronald J., as well as seven great grandchildren. Mary is also survived by her sister, Margaret Scherneck, and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Littley's family wishes to thank the staff at Chandler Hall for their loving care and support.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Pkwy., Levittown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 15, 2019
