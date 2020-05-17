Home

Mary Lou Henry Obituary
Mary Lou Henry, of Lansdale, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was 89.

Born March 29, 1931, in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late H. Earle and Lulu C. (Mann) Henry.

A 1949 graduate of Frankford High School, Ms. Henry earned her bachelor's degree from Ursinus College in 1953 and later received her master's degree from Temple University. She was a history teacher with the Bristol Borough School District for many years, retiring in 1988.

Mary Lou was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lansdale. Before moving to Lansdale, she was a dedicated member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Philadelphia.

Funeral services and burial will be private in Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville. Details for a public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

For those desiring, contributions may be made in Mary Lou's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020
