Mary Lou Henry, of Lansdale, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was 89.
Born March 29, 1931, in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late H. Earle and Lulu C. (Mann) Henry.
A 1949 graduate of Frankford High School, Ms. Henry earned her bachelor's degree from Ursinus College in 1953 and later received her master's degree from Temple University. She was a history teacher with the Bristol Borough School District for many years, retiring in 1988.
Mary Lou was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lansdale. Before moving to Lansdale, she was a dedicated member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Philadelphia.
Funeral services and burial will be private in Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville. Details for a public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
For those desiring, contributions may be made in Mary Lou's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446.
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home,
Lansdale
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020