|
|
Mary Lou Preston Kauffman died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Pennswood Village in Newtown after an extended illness.
Mary Lou was a lifelong resident of central Bucks County, living in Lower Makefield and Upper Makefield Townships for almost her entire life.
Born March 7, 1936 in the Arborlea neighborhood of Lower Makefield Township, Mary Lou was the daughter of the late Samuel Hulse Preston Jr. and Dora Berrell Preston. She was a graduate of Lower Makefield Elementary School and Pennsbury High School.
While attending Pennsbury, Mary Lou met her future husband, Richard. Mary Lou and Richard enjoyed 60 years of marriage before his passing in 2017. They traveled extensively together and with friends and family.
Mary Lou's initial college career at Wilson College was interrupted by marriage and children. She later returned to college and obtained a degree in Elementary Education from Trenton State College (aka The College of New Jersey).
She was a career elementary school teacher, and taught a generation of 4th graders at Makefield Elementary and Quarry Hill Elementary in the Pennsbury School District – the very same school district attended by both Mary Lou and Richard.
Mary Lou was an avid – and by all accounts outstanding – bridge player. She loved playing duplicate bridge, and she and Richard played bridge in the rotating Buckland Valley bridge party several times a month.
Nothing was more important to Mary Lou than her family, and she defined family very broadly. Mary Lou was the core of a social network of family and close friends, and her room at Pennswood was filled with pictures of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, grandnieces and grandnephews, and the children and grandchildren of her close friends. Mary Lou's greatest pleasure was spending time with her friends and family, the more of them together at one time the better. Mary Lou's summers were spent taking her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews on great adventures. She could often be found at the beach with her children, grandchildren, sister, brother and other family members.
Mary Lou is survived by her sister, Gayle Sedgwick, her brother, Samuel Preston, three children, Scott Kauffman, Craig Kauffman and Laura Szymendera, seven grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.
Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church in New Hope, where a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Thompson Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Mary Lou Kauffman to the Employee Scholarship Fund, Pennswood Village, Development Office, 1382 Newtown-Langhorne Rd., Newtown, PA 18940-2418. To donate online, please visit: www.pennswood.org.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 26, 2019