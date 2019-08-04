|
|
Mary Lou Zuntag of Falls Township passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She was 83, five days shy of turning 84 on July 30th.
She was born and raised in Staten Island, N.Y. and was an "original" resident of Hedgerow Woods. Mary Lou was employed for many years at Wood River Village/ Juniper Village Bucks County.
She was a beautiful, funny and outgoing woman. Mary Lou was an accomplished piano player and she enjoyed knitting, bowling, reading and watching TV game shows. She loved all her pets. Mary Lou was a member of Northampton Valley Country Club where she was a championship golfer and had received many golfing awards. She was a devoted mother and loving wife.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Zamborsky.
Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband, Alexander E. Zuntag. They had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 6th. She is also survived by her two children, Deborah Laypo (Glenn) of Hulmeville and William of Holland, Pa., and her sister, Ellen Harralson of Austin, Texas.
Services and interment will be held privately.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 4, 2019