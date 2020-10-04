Mary Louise Frehafer, also known to most as Mimi, peacefully passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. She was 98.



She was the daughter of the late Edward W. Frehafer and Irene Bright. Mary was known to be a caring, easy going person who looked forward to Sunday dinners and spending quality time with her family. Mary loved going out with friends, playing bingo, knitting, and watching Jeopardy in her free time.



Mary is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Anne Wheatley; siblings, John, Edward, and Helen. She survived by her sister, Patsy; granddaughter, Megan Murray and her husband David; great grandchildren, David, and Michelle. Mary will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



An interment will be held in the Newtown Cemetery in Pennsylvania on a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Home.



