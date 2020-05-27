|
Mary Louise Vassallo of Warminster passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. She was 86.
She was the beloved wife of 34 years to the late Benjamin S. Vassallo.
Born Nov. 1, 1933 in Philadelphia, Mary Louise was the daughter of the late John Eynon and Harriet Louise Yodzis Eynon. After her father's death in 1940, she and her sister Evelyn were raised by their mother and uncle, Dr. Frank Jodzis. She was a resident of Churchville, Pa. for more than 40 years before moving to Ann's Choice eight years ago.
Mary Louise received her Bachelor's degree in Biology from Immaculata College and her Master's degree in Education from Temple University. She worked as an Educator with the Philadelphia School District until starting a family. She later taught at the Community College of Philadelphia until her retirement.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading, crocheting, and especially traveling with her family and friends. Mary Louise was a communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Richboro, and will be deeply missed by her family and by all who came to know her.
Mary Louise is survived by her five children and their spouses: Barbara Croke and her husband, Don, of Jackson, N.J., Alice Wood and her husband, David, of Savannah, Ga., Stephen Vassallo and his wife, Jenny, of Richboro, Pa., Robert Vassallo and his wife, Maureen, of Perkasie, Pa., and Christopher Vassallo and his wife, Cheryl, of Douglassville, Pa. She is also survived by Sister Evelyn Eynon, SSC, and her 13 grandchildren: Vicky, Heather, and Tim Croke; Katie, Ben, and Michael Wood, Kyler (spouse Dani) and Kelsey Edgar; Marissa, Brandon, and Ashlynn Vassallo; and Emily and Alex Vassallo.
A private funeral for the family will be held Friday, May 29th. A public Funeral Mass and celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. For continued scheduling updates, please visit her online obituary page at the funeral home's web site below.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Mary Louise's name to the Monastery of St. Clare, 1271 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 27, 2020