Mary Lunny, of Webster, FL, passed peacefully Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Osprey Point Nursing Center in Bushnell, FL. She was 89.



Mary was a member of the Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, and spoiling her grandkids.



She is survived by her daughter: Donna (Walt) Heindel, Webster, FL, her son: Edward (Heather) Lunny, Boothwyn, Pa., grandchildren: Chrissy, Heather, William, Ashley, Stefanie, and Damian, as well as several great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Lunny, her son William Raymond Lunny, grandson, Chuck Charles Spicer, and granddaughter Trina Spicer.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Bensalem, Pa.



Interment will be at Rosedale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to The Sumter County SPCA. Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.



