Mary Lunny
Mary Lunny, of Webster, FL, passed peacefully Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Osprey Point Nursing Center in Bushnell, FL. She was 89.

Mary was a member of the Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, and spoiling her grandkids.

She is survived by her daughter: Donna (Walt) Heindel, Webster, FL, her son: Edward (Heather) Lunny, Boothwyn, Pa., grandchildren: Chrissy, Heather, William, Ashley, Stefanie, and Damian, as well as several great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Lunny, her son William Raymond Lunny, grandson, Chuck Charles Spicer, and granddaughter Trina Spicer.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Bensalem, Pa.

Interment will be at Rosedale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to The Sumter County SPCA. Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beyers Funeral Home-Purcell Chapel
114 W. Noble Ave
Bushnell, FL 33513
(352)-793-4531
