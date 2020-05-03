|
Mary Maillie Schwartz, who lived a rich life surrounded by the family and friends she loved, died peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, four days shy of her 92nd birthday.
Born and raised in Chester, Pa., Mary emerged with equal doses of grit and grace, and with the unusual gift of being able to balance both. In her youth, Mary was an excellent student in Catholic school, enjoyed artistic roller skating (through which she later met her future husband) and developed a love of the textile arts. She became an expert knitter, sewer and weaver.
With her husband, Robert T. Schwartz, Mary had three children - twins, Robert and Suzanne, and David, a younger brother. Unexpectedly widowed at age 30, at a time when there were few prospects for women, Mary became a single parent with three young children - the youngest of whom had special needs and physical disabilities.
Her grit and grace carried her through. Mary truly believed that "God never gives us anything that we can't handle." She navigated many of the uneven playing fields of the time. When applying for a credit card in the early 1960s, she was summarily declined by a man who stated, "But you are a woman alone!" Mary rose from Executive Secretary to Safety Coordinator at Sun Transport (Sunoco) in Claymont, Delaware, an unusual position for any woman at that time. Due to her grace the merchant seamen on Sunoco's oil tankers grew to respect Mary for making their lives safer. Due to her grit, Mary managed one night to jump from a tugboat to a pilot ladder strung from an unloaded ship sitting high in the river and then climbed that pilot ladder to board the ship.
She loved ice cream and Sci Fi TV. Well versed in Star Trek, Deep Space Nine, Babylon 5 and The X-Files, Mary often viewed cable TV as a gateway to other dimensions. For Mary, any cable TV package without the SYFY channel (or a channel airing The Walking Dead) was completely unacceptable.
Mary and her son David loved gardening together. Setting aside coffee grinds and eggshells, she loyally assisted David's efforts to create "Black Gold" soil through composting. Mary and David lived together for more than 57 years. She was his caretaker, his life guide and his best friend until she suffered a heart attack. David then moved into his group home nearby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Maillie and Mary Brutts Maillie, her sister, Helen Maillie Choate, Ph.D., and her brother, James Maillie.
She is survived by her three children, Robert "Bob" Schwartz (Helen), Suzanne Schwartz and David Schwartz, all of Bucks County. In addition, she leaves three terrific grandchildren, Robert "Bob" (KC), Katelyn "Katie" (Andrew Rapson) and Ian; five extraordinary great-grandchildren, Jameson, Spencer, Owen, Kara and Theodore "Teddy;" and brothers, Francis "Frank" Maillie, Ph.D. (Kathy) and Robert "Bob" Maillie (Nancy).
The family is most grateful for the care and companionship provided to Mary by the aides from Bayada Home Health Care, with special thanks to caregivers Sonya, Deb, Denise, Kim, Dee, Bonnie and Kiki. Collectively they made it possible for Mary to remain at home until a short time before her death.
Mary Maillie Schwartz was beloved by everyone whose path she crossed.
In keeping with her wishes, a Funeral Mass and a grand celebration of life are being planned for a later date. In view of COVID-19, the interment will be private.
Memorial donations would be welcome at her church, Queen of the Universe Catholic Church in Levittown, www.quparish.com, or to a .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020