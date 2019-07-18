|
|
Mary Margaret "Peg" Blue passed peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia to the late James and Mary (French) McKee, she resided in the Yardley/Newtown area for the past 50 years. Peg graduated from West Catholic High School for girls and received her RN from Thomas Jefferson School of Nursing.
She cared for many patients at St. Mary Medical Center and at the office of Dr. Louis Bierman.
Peg most recently lived in Newtown at Gloria Dei Plaza. She was an active community member at Gloria Dei: president of the residents' council, member of the Wii Bowling team (she was proud of her perfect game) and involved in many other activities. She especially loved traveling, animals and spending time with her grandchildren. Peg was ecstatic at the recent birth of her first great- grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Peg was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Vincent P. Blue, and her sister, Barbara Currie.
She is survived by her five children, Meg Griffin (Dan), Kara Cummings (Pat), Vincent Blue (Patty), Sean Blue (Patrice), and Maura Jeffords (Leonard), her ten grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, Judith Hetrick (Joseph), and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Olde St. Andrew's Church, 135 S. Sycamore St., Newtown, PA 18940, with a Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Peg's name to Pickering Manor, 226 N. Lincoln Ave., Newtown, PA 18940 or to H.O.P.E. of St. Andrew's R.C. Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
To share your fondest memories of Peg, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Swartz Givnish of Newtown
www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 18, 2019