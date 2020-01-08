|
Mary M. (Eutsey) Crosby of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. She was 92.
She was born Sept. 17, 1927, in Emerson, Pa. to Harry F. and Nora (Murry) Eutsey.
Mary worked as a telephone operator for many years with Lower Bucks Hospital. She loved taking trips with her senior social group, The St. Michael's Seniors, and listening to music from the "big band" era. When not taking care of her adopted cats, she enjoyed shopping at Boscov's. She will be deeply missed.
Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph R. Petrus, second husband, William Crosby, father, Harry F. Eutsey, mother, Nora (Murry) Eutsey, and her brother, Harry Eutsey.
She is survived by her son, Joseph P. Petrus; nephew, Alan Eutsey (Gail); great nephew, Craig Eutsey (Amanda); great niece, April Eutsey (Ryan); niece, Carol Lee (Carl); and other great nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, PA 19021. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.
