Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
601 Bristol Pike
Croydon, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
601 Bristol Pike
Croydon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Crosby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Mildred Crosby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Mildred Crosby Obituary
Mary M. (Eutsey) Crosby of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. She was 92.

She was born Sept. 17, 1927, in Emerson, Pa. to Harry F. and Nora (Murry) Eutsey.

Mary worked as a telephone operator for many years with Lower Bucks Hospital. She loved taking trips with her senior social group, The St. Michael's Seniors, and listening to music from the "big band" era. When not taking care of her adopted cats, she enjoyed shopping at Boscov's. She will be deeply missed.

Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph R. Petrus, second husband, William Crosby, father, Harry F. Eutsey, mother, Nora (Murry) Eutsey, and her brother, Harry Eutsey.

She is survived by her son, Joseph P. Petrus; nephew, Alan Eutsey (Gail); great nephew, Craig Eutsey (Amanda); great niece, April Eutsey (Ryan); niece, Carol Lee (Carl); and other great nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, PA 19021. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.

To sign the online guestbook or send a condolence, visit the funeral home's web site below.

Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molden Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -