Mary P. Denis
Mary P. Denis, a long-time resident of Edgely, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. She was 97.

Born in 1923, in Minersville, Pa., Mary was a member of the Honor Society at Minersville High School, and graduate of Ford Business College.

She was married to Leo H. Denis [dec. 1990]; and was the loving mother of six children, Joanne Steady, Melbourne, Fla., Michele Devine (Patrick), Charlotte, N.C., Paul Denis [dec. 2010] (Rita); Leo Denis Jr., Levittown, Alan J. Denis, Tallahassee, Fla., and Joel Denis (Sherri), Feasterville. In addition to several nieces and nephews, Mary also is survived by 15 grandchildren, and 24 greatgrandchildren, who brought great joy to her later years.

A memorial visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic social distancing and masks are required.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
