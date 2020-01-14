|
Mary P. (Kennedy) Chapman of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 99.
One of nine children, Mary was born to Edward and Anna (Hogan) Kennedy on Sept. 27, 1920 in Girardville, Pa.
Mary met the love of her life, Joseph, while roller skating. They were married in 1942, three days before Joseph was deployed to Europe. They would go on to spend 47 happy years together. After the birth of their children, Mary and Joseph relocated to the Kenwood section of Levittown, where she was a member of the Women's Sodality at St. Michael the Archangel Parish.
In 2005 she moved to Grundy Gardens, where she made many friends. Mary spent recent years being well cared for and loved at Statesman Health Center.
She will be remembered for her dedication to her family and the Church, her talent for cooking, her overlooked quick wit, her humility and her ability to make people happy. Mary was her family's biggest fan, always attending her children and grandchildren's activities and sporting events. Her family will carry on her cooking legacy with recipes such as zucchini bread, pot pie, meatballs and caramel cake.
Thank you, Grandmom, we will miss you.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A.; the devoted mother of Tony (Jane) and the late Mary Gyetvan; the dear mother-in-law of Drew Gyetvan; cherished grandmother of Christopher Chapman (Kelly), Stephanie Gyetvan, Brian Chapman, Matthew Chapman (Kara), and Katie Chapman; and the loving great-grandmother of Kylie and Camryn.
Family and friends are invited to offer condolences to her family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Holy Ghost Preparatory School, 2429 Bristol Pike, Bensalem PA 19020.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 14, 2020