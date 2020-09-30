1/1
Mary Potere "Jane" Masko
Mary "Jane" Potere Masko passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home in West Bristol. She was 90.

Jane was born and raised in Pierce, W.Va. and moved to Bristol in 1945. She was a 1947 graduate of Bristol High School. She and her husband were active members of St. Thomas Aquinas parish for more than 60 years.

Her family was her greatest joy.

Jane was the beloved wife of the late John Masko Jr. They celebrated 63 years of marriage.

She is survived by her two children, Michael J. Masko and his wife, Ellen, and Karen Lee Clements and her husband, Rick; her grandchildren, A.J. D'Angelo-Masko, Claudia Smith (Colin), Matt Clements (Erica), Laura Davis (Josh) and Stephan Harder (Priya); and six great grandchildren, Mark, Mariel, Jack, Arianna, Deven and Greg. She is also survived by her sister, Anna Grace Arbuthnot, and several nieces and nephews.

Burial and services for the immediate family will take place at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
