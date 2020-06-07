Mary Sionne
Mary (Bomentre) Sionne passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 91.

Mary was born in Bristol Boro and later moved to Edgely, and loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was the beloved wife of Joseph Sionne for 68 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth Bomentre; her sisters, Elizabeth Carlisi and Loretta Golden.

Mary will be greatly missed by her loving daughters, Kathleen Sionne and Karen Cohn; her two grandchildren, Kalene and Brandon Cohn. Kalene always called her grandmother "Sunshine."

Mary was a lifelong and devoted parishioner of St. Ann Church in Bristol, and she always enjoyed attending the Novena Mass and saying prayers. She also enjoyed taking bus trips to the casinos with her friends from the senior center. She was always loved by her many nieces and nephews and cousins, with whom she always enjoyed spending her time. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at St Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol PA 19007, where the funeral Mass will at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately Thursday morning in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. All social distancing requirements will be followed at the church, and masks will be required due to the COVID-19 restrictions that are still in place.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
