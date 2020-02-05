|
|
Sister Mary Sue Thomas, GNSH, formerly Sister Mary Susan, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in the 67th year of her religious life. She was 91.
Born in Atlanta, Ga., she entered the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart in 1955. Sister received a BA in English from Maryville College of the Sacred Heart, St. Louis, Mo., and an MA in Education from the Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.
Her ministry as a Grey Nun educator included teaching at Melrose Academy and Little Flower High School, Philadelphia, Pa., and in Atlanta, Ga., and serving as Director of Resident Students at D'Youville College, Buffalo, N.Y.
In addition to her religious community, Sister is survived by her brother, Charles L. "Dick" Thomas and sister-in-law, Jeanne, as well as two nieces.
A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Redeemer Sisters Chapel, 521 Moredon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, Pa., followed by sharing of memories at 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.
Donations in her name will be gratefully received by the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116, or online at www.greynun.org.
Beck-Givnish Life Celebration Home, Levittown
www.beckgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 5, 2020