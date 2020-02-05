Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
Redeemer Sisters' Chapel
521 Moredon Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Redeemer Sisters' Chapel
521 Moredon Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Redeemer Sisters' Chapel
521 Moredon Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Resurrection Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Sue Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Sue Thomas Obituary
Sister Mary Sue Thomas, GNSH, formerly Sister Mary Susan, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in the 67th year of her religious life. She was 91.

Born in Atlanta, Ga., she entered the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart in 1955. Sister received a BA in English from Maryville College of the Sacred Heart, St. Louis, Mo., and an MA in Education from the Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.

Her ministry as a Grey Nun educator included teaching at Melrose Academy and Little Flower High School, Philadelphia, Pa., and in Atlanta, Ga., and serving as Director of Resident Students at D'Youville College, Buffalo, N.Y.

In addition to her religious community, Sister is survived by her brother, Charles L. "Dick" Thomas and sister-in-law, Jeanne, as well as two nieces.

A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Redeemer Sisters Chapel, 521 Moredon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, Pa., followed by sharing of memories at 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.

Donations in her name will be gratefully received by the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116, or online at www.greynun.org.

Beck-Givnish Life Celebration Home, Levittown

www.beckgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -