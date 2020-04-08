|
Mary Teresa (Sutterley) Cook of Levittown was called to her Heavenly home on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was just 66 years old.
Born in 1953 at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Mary lived in Trenton, N.J. before her parents moved to Levittown. She graduated from Pennsbury High School; in her senior year, she qualified for a work experience program and worked in the Mortgage Department of PSFS Bank in Philadelphia. Then she worked for New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Group in Trenton until her oldest daughter was born. She also worked part-time as the Church Secretary at the Bristol Presbyterian Church. Later in life she worked from home for Purple Heart and the Telephone Lookup Service.
Mary's family was her world and she cherished the time she shared with her family. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother and grandmother. She actively supported her three daughters' pursuit of curricular and extra-curricular activities. She was always there to cheer them on or chaperone on a trip. There was softball, basketball, school choir with recitals and concerts and competitions. She never missed her daughters' Little League softball games.
Her daughters' dance classes, recitals and dance competitions were her passion for over 30 years. She also was very supportive of her husband's military career for over 40 years.
She will be especially missed by her loving family and friends. They will always remember her loving spirit, her soft brown eyes, her infectious laugh and so much more will fill our memories of Mary. She will forever remain in our hearts and in our souls.
Mary was the loving wife of Lawrence E. Cook, the loving mother of Jennifer L. (Cook) Lasek and William Lasek, Teresa M. Cook, and Laura M. Cook. Mary was the loving Nana of Lilyanna A. Lasek and shared that special love with Lilyanna's other Grandma, Barbara Lasek. Mary was the loving daughter of Gilbert T. Sutterley Sr. and Mary L. (Wilkinson) Sutterley. The oldest of six, she was the loving sister of Gilbert T. Sutterley Jr. and his wife, Maureen, Thomas Sutterley and his wife, Marybeth, Susan L. Trimble and her husband, Bill, Karen Dooley and her husband, Rick, and David Sutterley and Debbie. Additionally, she was a loving aunt to her ten nieces and two nephews.
We know Mary's family and friends want to come together for a "Celebration of Life" memorial service to share their memories and stories. We will invite everyone at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather together in her memory.
In lieu of flowers, please consider monetary gifts to the Bensalem Presbyterian Church, 2826 Bristol Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
