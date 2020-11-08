1/1
Mary Teresa Wilson
Mary Teresa Wilson passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Twin Pines Health Care Center in West Grove, Pa. She was 76.

Born in Bronx, N.Y., Mrs. Wilson was a former 49-year resident of Levittown, prior to moving to West Grove.

She worked as a bus matron with the Bristol Township School District for many years.

Beloved wife of the late Dudley C., Mary was the loving mother of Penny Wilson. She was the devoted grandmother of Nick Wilson (Ali), Natashia Mack (Bri), and Poppy Taylor (Stephany); and the proud great-grandmother of Matthew, Nicolas, Eric, Richie, Shi, and Aaliyah. Mary will be sadly missed by numerous family members; her cousin, Mary Warzybok, and her best friend, Regina Nuss Hickson.

Family and friends are invited to call from 8 until 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Wilson's name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
