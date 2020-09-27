Mary V. Ulrich passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from Covid 19. She was 92.
Born in Scranton, Mary was the daughter of the late Margaret nee Ginley and William Russell. She was the oldest of their six children.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years Henry Ulrich Jr. Mary is survived by her children, Henry III (Mary), Peggie Rickles (Marc), Patricia Benner (William), Diane, Theresa Underkoffler (Terry), Laura Marks (John), Thomas (Gladys); 23 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; sister, Lois Agnew (Jerry); and her best friend of 70 years, Madge Fox.
Mary lived in Southampton for 60 years before moving to the Birches two years ago.
She was defined by her love of family. She never missed a birthday. Never missed an anniversary. Each of her grandchildren and great grandchildren came home from the hospital with Mommom's uniquely knitted cap.
Mary was an accomplished cross stitcher. In each of her families' homes hangs a reminder of her creative and artistic skills. She loved her African violets and in her last years at The Birches became a social butterfly calling bingo and leading the "Remember When…" group.
The Family would like to thank St Mary's Nursing staff for all their loving care in her final days.
Services are to be held privately at the request of Mary's family. In lieu of flowers, the Ulrich family has requested donations in Mary's name be made to www.CureSarcoma.org
