James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
Penndel, PA
Penndel, PA 19047
Mary Whittle
Mary Whittle Obituary
Mary (Conahan) Whittle passed away Monday, July 8, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia, Mary was an original Levittown homeowner. In her younger years she loved to visit the Poconos with her friends, Vince and Edna.

She was the beloved wife of the late James Whittle Sr., the loving mother of James Jr. (Moira), and the devoted grandmother of Fr. Patrick, Matthew (Danielle) and Holly (John). She will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews and her sister- in-law, Agnes Conahan.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Florence, her brothers, Gerald (Helen) and Joseph, and sisters, Florence (Carl) and Dorothy.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Pkwy, Levittown, Pa., where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary's name to either (stjude.org) or to Franciscan Friars TOR Education fund (franciscanstor.org).

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 10, 2019
