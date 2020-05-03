|
MaryAnn Barish of Telford, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend finished her good work on this earth and entered Heaven and into the arms of her Savior, Friday, May 1, 2020. She was 74.
MaryAnn was born March 9, 1946, in Philadelphia, and lived in Bucks County for much of her life. She went to Olney High School. She married Jay Barish in 1967. MaryAnn raised her four children and owned her own Interior Decorating business until 1995. She then worked as a Regional Design Director for Home Depot until her retirement.
MaryAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Jay; her mother, Marion Cabral; her father, Roger Cummings; and her sister, Linda Hein.
MaryAnn is survived by her four children, Scott Barish (Trish), Eric Barish (Rita), Jordana Coppola (Jamison), and Melinda Walker (Tim); her five grandchildren, Meghan, Matthew, Jianna, Clara, and Lily. She also is survived by her brothers, Sonny, Vincent, and Patrick Cabral.
MaryAnn accepted Christ as her Savior in 1969, and faithfully served Him since. Her heart and ministry was to the broken. She was a fervent prayer warrior and consistently poured herself into others with acts of kindness. She served in choir, bus ministry, church decorating, and started and ran a single mother's ministry in her church. She loved to cook and often provided meals for others.
She was a member of Calvary Chapel of Chalfont, where she faithfully served as the prayer request coordinator.
MaryAnn's deepest desire was that others would come to know Christ and experience His grace and love.
Visitation and interment will be held privately.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020