Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Maryann Helene Morris

Maryann Helene Morris Obituary
Maryann H. Morris passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home in Levittown, Pa. She was 80.

Born in Bristol, Pa., Maryann was the daughter of the late Frank and Roseadell Taylor. She was a graduate of Bristol High School and was active in many sports including softball, basketball, and field hockey. She was inducted to the Bristol Athletic Hall of Fame.

Maryann had worked as an administrative assistant at Lower Bucks Day Care Center for 25 years and prior to that worked for the Delaware Valley Bindery. She enjoyed going to the casino and enjoyed her cat, Sam.

Wife of the late Carl J. Morris Sr., she is survived by her three children, Carl J. Morris Jr., Frank Morris Sr. and his wife, Cindy, and Linda Sklenar, her sisters, Roseadell Krapf and Violet Taylor Mullaney, and her sister-in-law, Joan Morris. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, at the Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, Pa. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Church, Bristol, with interment in Bristol Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook or send a condolence, visit the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 28, 2019
