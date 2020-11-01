1/1
Maryann Hunter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maryann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maryann (Whitecavage) Hunter, of Fairless Hills, Pa., passed away Friday October 23, 2020 at the age of 76.

She was born in Shenandoah, Pa. into a coal mining family and her parents were the late Zigmund and Mary Rose Whitecavage. Her family made their way to Levittown, Pa. when Maryann was a small child and she was raised there in a traditional Polish-American household filled with polka and pierogi. She was a graduate of Bishop Egan High School, class of 1961, and worked as a legal secretary for over 40 years for her dear friend, Lowell Mann, Esq. During that time, Maryann attended the Institute of Modern Psychoanalysis in New York City and obtained her Master's Degree in Psychology at Lesley College in Cambridge, MA. As a practicing therapist, Maryann was a lifelong student of psychology and a skilled analyst who helped many people through the years.

She enjoyed music and dancing and was an avid reader who knew where all of the best bookstores were from NYC to Cambridge, to Bucks County, Pa.

Preceded in death by her brother, Robert Whitecavage, Maryann is survived by her long-time companion, George Ramos, her loving daughters, Tracy (Dave), Michelle, Jennifer (Antony), and Ally (Jorge), her cherished grandchildren, Sydney, Dalton, Joseph, Colin, and Eli, and her great grandchild, Aries. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Family and friends are invited to Maryann's Life Celebration on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.

Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home

Levittown, Pa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Beck Givnish Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beck-Givnish Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 30, 2020
Miss you Aunt Maryann! Love that you were my Godmother, that we shared a birthday, and that you always encouraged me to try to do cartwheels (still can't.) I still use the garnet-colored (our birthstone) tote bag that you gave me when I left for school (over 30 years ago) almost every weekend to go to the lake. You were my mom's best friend since high school, and she still tells me stories of all the goofy things you did back in the day. Big hugs and mad love always.
Karyn Hayes-Ryan
Family
October 29, 2020
Thanks Gena for your call.She is w/my Bob Your 1st cousin once removed Ha Ha Gerry
gerry mcginley
Family
October 29, 2020
“You’re simply the best, mom
Better than all the rest,
Better than anyone:)
Anyone I ever met!”
❤ Jennifer
Jennifer Hunter
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved