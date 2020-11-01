Maryann (Whitecavage) Hunter, of Fairless Hills, Pa., passed away Friday October 23, 2020 at the age of 76.



She was born in Shenandoah, Pa. into a coal mining family and her parents were the late Zigmund and Mary Rose Whitecavage. Her family made their way to Levittown, Pa. when Maryann was a small child and she was raised there in a traditional Polish-American household filled with polka and pierogi. She was a graduate of Bishop Egan High School, class of 1961, and worked as a legal secretary for over 40 years for her dear friend, Lowell Mann, Esq. During that time, Maryann attended the Institute of Modern Psychoanalysis in New York City and obtained her Master's Degree in Psychology at Lesley College in Cambridge, MA. As a practicing therapist, Maryann was a lifelong student of psychology and a skilled analyst who helped many people through the years.



She enjoyed music and dancing and was an avid reader who knew where all of the best bookstores were from NYC to Cambridge, to Bucks County, Pa.



Preceded in death by her brother, Robert Whitecavage, Maryann is survived by her long-time companion, George Ramos, her loving daughters, Tracy (Dave), Michelle, Jennifer (Antony), and Ally (Jorge), her cherished grandchildren, Sydney, Dalton, Joseph, Colin, and Eli, and her great grandchild, Aries. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Family and friends are invited to Maryann's Life Celebration on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.



Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home



Levittown, Pa.



