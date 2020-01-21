|
MaryAnn Simko Rothwell died peacefully at her home in Washington Crossing on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, after an extended battle with cancer. She was 75.
She was the wife of former Pennington Quality Market Founder and President Larry Rothwell, who died in 2018.
Mrs. Rothwell was born in Trenton on Dec. 2, 1944, and later moved to Roebling, N.J. She graduated from Notre Dame High School, Lawrenceville, N.J. In addition she graduated from Trenton State College in 1966, earning an undergraduate degree in Education before later earning her Master's in Counseling from the same institution in 1991.
Shortly after graduating from college, Mrs. Rothwell moved to the Bonsall, California, where she operated a number of retail establishments. She remained there for over two decades before returning to the Trenton area. After receiving her Master's degree, she was hired as a counselor for Mercer Council on Alcohol and Drug Addiction.
She was married to Larry Rothwell in July 1998. Both were members of St. George's parish, Titusville.
She was an avid pet lover and especially enjoyed training and caring for horses, a hobby she actively enjoyed while in California and continued when she returned to the area. She also was a prolific reader and enjoyed discussing her pastime with her friends at the Traditions Book Club. She loved the beach and shore and she and her late husband enjoyed extensive time together at their second home in Naples, Fla.
Mrs. Rothwell was a member of the Board of Trustees of The Foundation of Morris Hall, St. Lawrence Inc.
MaryAnn was the daughter of the late Mildred and Joseph Simko.
She is survived by her brother, George and sister- in-law, Yolanda, of Willingboro, N.J., her cousin, Mike Simko of Princeton, N.J. and Naples, Fla., along with three nieces, Dana Ciccariello of Lumberton, N.J. and family, Maria Buzzanco of Red Bank, N.J. and family, and Jacqueline Lenhardt of Woodbridge, Va. and family. In addition, Mrs. Rothwell is also survived by members of the Rothwell family, daughters- in-law, Barbara Rothwell Henderson and family of Upper Makefield, Pa., and Terri Rothwell Orlando and family of Manhasset, N.Y., and son-in-law, Michael Rothwell and family of Pennington, N.J.
A visiting hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. George's Church, 1370 River Rd., Titusville, NJ 08560, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to The Foundation of Morris Hall, St. Lawrence Inc., 2381 Lawrenceville Rd., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648; The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, 72 ½ Escher St., Trenton, NJ 08609; or Holy Redeemer Hospice Care, 1648 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046.
