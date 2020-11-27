1/1
Maryanne Degner
Maryanne Degner of Hatboro, Pa. passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Luther Woods Convalescent Center. She was 77 years old. She was the beloved wife of 59 years to Henry "Hank" E. Degner and the loving mother of the late Hank G. (his wife Caffie ) Degner. She was the grandmother of Caitlyn and Jenna Degner and the sister of the late Linda (her husband John) Slaughter, Gloria Watkins (her partner Frank Gross) and Dianne Davido.
Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and her best friend Lucy Showaker.
Anne enjoyed her work facilitating activities for the residents at Acts Springhouse Estates. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, a friend and a deeply caring person.
Due to COVID19, Anne's Life Celebration and interment will be held at a later date. Please check the funeral home website for updated information.
Arrang. By Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
