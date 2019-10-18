|
Maryanne Kass passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Manorcare in Yardley. She was 84.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Mrs. Kass had been a resident of Bensalem since 1989.
Mrs. Kass was employed as an IRS Examiner for many years, until her retirement in 1980. She was the former co- owner and operator of the 447 Lounge in Kensington and later "Al's Pizza" in Bensalem.
She loved Elvis, but her greatest love and enjoyment was traveling with her husband. Mrs. Kass also enjoyed playing Pinochle, game shows and the Philadelphia Phillies. She will be remembered for her delicious Christmas cookies, macaroni and German potato salads.
Mrs. Kass was the beloved wife for 63 years to the late Allan, her high school sweetheart; mother of the late Allan Kass Jr.; and great grandmother of the late Charlotte Kite.
She was the loving mother of Cheryl Hamilton (Mike), Marianne Kass, and Nancy Hanlon (Dan); the devoted grandmother of Heather, Tommy, Ryan, Sammie, Brittany, Allan III, Jimmy and Joey; and proud great grandmother of Hunter, Joseph, Allyn, Killian, Tristan, Lucas, Owen, Quinn, Adelynn and Charleigh. She will also be sadly missed by her sisters, Leona Massara (Ed) and Kathy Schwartz; her favorite brother-in-law, Ronald Kass (Louise); sister-in-law, Dolores Kass; Heather Frisoli, whom she considered a granddaughter; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 460 Norristown Rd., Suite 101, Blue Bell, PA 19422, or to Manor Care, 1480 Oxford Valley Road, Yardley, PA 19067.
