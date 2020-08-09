1/
Marylou Kruise
Marylou Kruise of Levittown died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at her home, at the age of 86.

Born in Irvona, Pa., Mrs. Kruise was a longtime resident of Rosebud, Clearfield County, Pa. and Bristol, Bucks County, Pa.

Mrs. Kruise enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, crossword puzzles and $5 Bingo scratch off lottery tickets. She also enjoyed watching Jeopardy, cooking, baking and gardening.

Marylou was the beloved wife of the late Donald M Kruise for over 65 years, and was the loving mother of Rosemary Nugent (Sam) and Robert Kruise. She was the devoted great grandmother of Alyssa Poland. She is also survived by her sisters-in- law, Carol Morrison, Edna Shambaugh, Donna Morrison, Phyllis Cummons (Joe), and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Meryl and Francina Morrison, her granddaughter, Aimee Poland; her brothers, Philip "Bud", Thomas, Ben and Billy Morrison; and her sister, Norma Martin.

Her Funeral Mass will be held at St. Basil Catholic Church, Coalport, Pa. Interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
