Marylyn J. Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marylyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marylyn J. Davis went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 30, 2020, with her daughters by her side. She was 83.

Born in Montclair, N.J., she currently lived in Langhorne, Pa. She was the daughter of Mary E. Demarest and John L. Weber and stepfather Fred Powers.

Marylyn loved everyone and everyone loved her. Her mission in life was to bring joy, positivity and inspiration to those around her. Marylyn's goodness and love was felt by everyone. She was a good friend, a hero, and a mentor to those around her.

Marylyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin, and her grandson, Matthew Reiner.

She is survived by her three daughters, Sheree Davis (Wendy), Sandra Adair (Bob) and Sharon Centifanti (Tony). Marylyn loved her grandsons, Rio DeMaio (Sue, deceased), James Reiner (Christine), Edwin Reiner and Joseph Reiner (Kimberly). In addition, Kristina Betz and Joel Parson were very dear to her. She adored her great-grandchildren, Madison, Anthony, Brandon, Robert, Gianna, Jolynn, Shane, Natalie, Skylar, and also Isaiah, Michael, Emma and Blake, who were very special to her. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and will be greatly missed by her best friend, Barbara Balasco and her husband, Ron.

Marylyn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Levittown. She was deeply faithful and loved her church family. While raising her children, Marylyn worked as a Church Secretary at Northminster Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder for four terms.

Special appreciation goes out to her Care Team from Chandler Hall Hospice, especially Judy and Donna.

Marylyn will be laid to rest with her husband in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the First Presbyterian Church of Levittown, 5918 Bristol-Emilie Rd., Levittown, PA 19057.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved