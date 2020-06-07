Marylyn J. Davis went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 30, 2020, with her daughters by her side. She was 83.Born in Montclair, N.J., she currently lived in Langhorne, Pa. She was the daughter of Mary E. Demarest and John L. Weber and stepfather Fred Powers.Marylyn loved everyone and everyone loved her. Her mission in life was to bring joy, positivity and inspiration to those around her. Marylyn's goodness and love was felt by everyone. She was a good friend, a hero, and a mentor to those around her.Marylyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin, and her grandson, Matthew Reiner.She is survived by her three daughters, Sheree Davis (Wendy), Sandra Adair (Bob) and Sharon Centifanti (Tony). Marylyn loved her grandsons, Rio DeMaio (Sue, deceased), James Reiner (Christine), Edwin Reiner and Joseph Reiner (Kimberly). In addition, Kristina Betz and Joel Parson were very dear to her. She adored her great-grandchildren, Madison, Anthony, Brandon, Robert, Gianna, Jolynn, Shane, Natalie, Skylar, and also Isaiah, Michael, Emma and Blake, who were very special to her. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and will be greatly missed by her best friend, Barbara Balasco and her husband, Ron.Marylyn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Levittown. She was deeply faithful and loved her church family. While raising her children, Marylyn worked as a Church Secretary at Northminster Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder for four terms.Special appreciation goes out to her Care Team from Chandler Hall Hospice, especially Judy and Donna.Marylyn will be laid to rest with her husband in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the First Presbyterian Church of Levittown, 5918 Bristol-Emilie Rd., Levittown, PA 19057.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown