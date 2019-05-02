Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Mathew Stephen Rotenberg

Mathew Stephen Rotenberg Obituary
Mathew Stephen Rotenberg, Esq., of Philadelphia, a partner in Blank Rome, passed away April 30, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was 45.

He is survived by the loves of his life, his wife Ellen (Rosenbloom), and his children, Sara "Sadie" and Aaron. He is also survived by his father, David; his mother, Rebecca (Rothman); his step mother, Deborah; his brother, Evan; and godparents, Barbara and Sal Vetri.

Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services precisely at 1 p.m. Sunday at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks, 6410 N Broad St., Philadelphia PA 19126. Interment will be in Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of David and Deborah Rotenberg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name to The Melanoma Research Foundation, www.melannoma.org, or The Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine, www.pennmedicine.org, are appreciated.Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks, Philadelphia
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 2, 2019
