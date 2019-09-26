Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Matilda Beath
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
225 S. Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA
Matilda R. Beath


1923 - 2019
Matilda R. Beath Obituary
Matilda R. Beath died on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 95.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Jacob, she is survived by her daughter, Catherine, and sister, Vera Kolsted.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 S. Bellevue Avenue, Penndel. Interment is private. There are no calling hours prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Philabundance, 3616 South Galloway Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148 or the PSPCA, 1546 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa

doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 26, 2019
