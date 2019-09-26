|
|
Matilda R. Beath died on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 95.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Jacob, she is survived by her daughter, Catherine, and sister, Vera Kolsted.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 S. Bellevue Avenue, Penndel. Interment is private. There are no calling hours prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Philabundance, 3616 South Galloway Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148 or the PSPCA, 1546 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa
doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 26, 2019