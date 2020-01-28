|
Matt "Nitro Fossil" DeMario of Morrisville, Pa. passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home. He was 74.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Matt was a lifelong resident of Morrisville and Langhorne, Pa. Prior to his retirement, Matt was a truck driver, and belonged to both Teamster Locals 470 and 107 during his 45 years of driving.
Matt was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, a member of the Morrisville Elks as well as the Morrisville Italian American Club throughout the course of his life. Matt reveled in NHRA drag racing, and took great pride in his classic cars: a '55 Chevy (Nobody beats Milner!) a '63 Impala 409, and a '67 Nova SS, as well as his 1990 Mustang street rod.
He was an avid Philly sports fan, loyal especially to the Flyers. Matt enjoyed and was well known for his daily morning Facebook posts featuring his Dunkin' Donuts Coffee.
Son of the late Dominick and Mary J. (Larzo) DeMario, he is survived by his daughters, Gina M. DeMario of Holland, Pa. and Alaina D. DeMario of Morrisville, Pa., his sister, Betty Williams-Szczutkowski of Charleston, W.Va., his former wife and best friend, Margo M. DeSimone of Langhorne, Pa., four grandchildren, Giovanni L. DeMario, Laila A. DeMario-Doe, the twins, Serafina I. and Dominick D. DeMario, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and his Cane Corso, Gigi, successor to his beloved Stella, "The Bad Mamma Jamma."
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service and life celebration at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, Pa. Monsignor John Eckert, Pastor of Holy Trinity Church, will officiate. His entombment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton, N.J.
To honor Matt, PLEASE wear your favorite Race Team or Philadelphia Sports fan gear.
Donations in Matt's name can be made to: The Matthew DeMario Memorial Fund, c/o Wells Fargo Bank, 1420 Lincoln Hwy., Langhorne, PA 19047.
