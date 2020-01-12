Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Messick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew A. Messick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew A. Messick Obituary
Matthew Alex Messick of Yardley passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. He was 30.

He was born in Pensacola, Fla., to Kimberley and Michael Messick. He also is survived by his brother, Mitchell; his grandmothers, Penny Krauszer and Jerri Alexander; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and all of his friends.

Matthew was a graduate of Pennsbury High School and West Chester University, with a degree in Accounting. He was a virtuous young man who's natural intellect impressed everyone he met.

He had a unique power of persuasion, and friendly debate was enjoyed by all that knew him. Matthew cherished his many family pets and loved all animals. His gift of humor, particularly dry humor, would fool even the sharpest listeners. His charming smile would light any room. Matthew's memory will be a constant reminder of good in this world. Matthew will be missed and cherished and will remain alive in all of us forever.

Relatives and friends are invited to Matthew's Life Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown. Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, followed by his interment in Newtown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Matthew's name may be made to , Philadelphia Delaware & Susquehanna Valley, 5 Valley Sq. Suite 210, Blue Bell, PA 19422 or https://philadesv.wish.org/.

To view the obituary online, please visit the funeral home's Web sited below.

Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,

Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -