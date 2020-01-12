|
Matthew Alex Messick of Yardley passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. He was 30.
He was born in Pensacola, Fla., to Kimberley and Michael Messick. He also is survived by his brother, Mitchell; his grandmothers, Penny Krauszer and Jerri Alexander; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and all of his friends.
Matthew was a graduate of Pennsbury High School and West Chester University, with a degree in Accounting. He was a virtuous young man who's natural intellect impressed everyone he met.
He had a unique power of persuasion, and friendly debate was enjoyed by all that knew him. Matthew cherished his many family pets and loved all animals. His gift of humor, particularly dry humor, would fool even the sharpest listeners. His charming smile would light any room. Matthew's memory will be a constant reminder of good in this world. Matthew will be missed and cherished and will remain alive in all of us forever.
Relatives and friends are invited to Matthew's Life Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown. Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, followed by his interment in Newtown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Matthew's name may be made to , Philadelphia Delaware & Susquehanna Valley, 5 Valley Sq. Suite 210, Blue Bell, PA 19422 or https://philadesv.wish.org/.
