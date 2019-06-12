|
Matthew J. Chuplis of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the age of 86.
Born in Lost Creek, Pa. to the late Matthew and Kathryn (Walsh) Chuplis, Matthew proudly served with the 499th Combat Engineers in Karlsruhe, Germany. A Levittown resident for over 50 years, Matthew retired as a Locomotive Crane Operator with U.S. Steel after 35 years of service. He also was an active member of the Local 4889 Steelworkers Union and a longtime parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church of Levittown, Pa.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lillian (Yurkonis) Chuplis, his brother-in-law, James Lally, and his nephews, Jimmy and Dennis Lally, Matthew is survived by his loving children, Mark Chuplis and Cheryl Hood (John), and his cherished grandchildren, Ava and Logan Hood. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Marie "Sissy" Lally, his sister-in-law, Jeanne Zakrewski, brother-in-law, Robert Yurkonis, and his nieces, Rosarie Miller and Kathryn Lally.
Family and friends are invited to Matthew's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055, and to his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 66 Levittown Pkwy., Levittown, PA 19054.
