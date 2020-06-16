Matthew James Price Taylor of Feasterville passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was 42.
Matt loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed taking walks with his wife, Mary, volunteering at Rescue Purrfect on Thursday nights with his son, sharing the excitement of his grandson with his daughter, and on many nights he spent time gathering with his family playing board games. Matt also enjoyed trips to the beach with his family and could always be found in the water. He was happy to cook and had recently begun gardening to add to his recipes. He liked fast cars and preferred to work on them himself. He also was an avid gamer.
He was the cherished husband of Mary (Carr); devoted father of Mariah and Brendan; beloved son of Lynne Price Taylor and the late Thomas; and the loving nephew of Mildred Macfarlan and Susan and David Spratt. He was loved by his many cousins.
Relatives, friends and volunteers at Rescue Purrfect are invited to his viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, and to his funeral from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, at the T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home, 11010 Knights Rd., Philadelphia, Pa., where a celebration of his life will begin at noon.
To share a memory of Matt or view a live stream of his service, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rescue Purrfect, 1 Declaration Dr., Bensalem, PA 19020, or online at rescuepurrfect.org.
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
www.tjfluehr.com
Matt loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed taking walks with his wife, Mary, volunteering at Rescue Purrfect on Thursday nights with his son, sharing the excitement of his grandson with his daughter, and on many nights he spent time gathering with his family playing board games. Matt also enjoyed trips to the beach with his family and could always be found in the water. He was happy to cook and had recently begun gardening to add to his recipes. He liked fast cars and preferred to work on them himself. He also was an avid gamer.
He was the cherished husband of Mary (Carr); devoted father of Mariah and Brendan; beloved son of Lynne Price Taylor and the late Thomas; and the loving nephew of Mildred Macfarlan and Susan and David Spratt. He was loved by his many cousins.
Relatives, friends and volunteers at Rescue Purrfect are invited to his viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, and to his funeral from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, at the T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home, 11010 Knights Rd., Philadelphia, Pa., where a celebration of his life will begin at noon.
To share a memory of Matt or view a live stream of his service, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rescue Purrfect, 1 Declaration Dr., Bensalem, PA 19020, or online at rescuepurrfect.org.
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
www.tjfluehr.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 16, 2020.