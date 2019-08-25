|
Matthew V. Harris passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, with his family by his side. He was 57.
Born in Philadelphia, son of the late John and Elizabeth Harris, he was a lifelong Levittown resident. Matthew was a graduate of Bishop Egan High School, Class of 1981, and had been employed as a forklift operator at BJ's Wholesale in Burlington, N.J. for the past 22 years.
He was an avid pinball player and weight lifter and enjoyed watching the game of the day with his brother, Mike every Sunday. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry (Youger) Harris, and his children, Shannan Embiscuso, Bret Harris, Nikki Harris (Bobby Marshall), Nicholas Milewski (Amber) and Dustin Milewski (Amanda). He is also survived by two grandchildren, Nahdia and Jeulian Rich, his brother, Mike Harris and his wife, Mary Jo, and his nephew, Brian Harris.
Funeral services will be held privately.
