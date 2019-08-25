Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew V. Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew V. Harris Obituary
Matthew V. Harris passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, with his family by his side. He was 57.

Born in Philadelphia, son of the late John and Elizabeth Harris, he was a lifelong Levittown resident. Matthew was a graduate of Bishop Egan High School, Class of 1981, and had been employed as a forklift operator at BJ's Wholesale in Burlington, N.J. for the past 22 years.

He was an avid pinball player and weight lifter and enjoyed watching the game of the day with his brother, Mike every Sunday. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry (Youger) Harris, and his children, Shannan Embiscuso, Bret Harris, Nikki Harris (Bobby Marshall), Nicholas Milewski (Amber) and Dustin Milewski (Amanda). He is also survived by two grandchildren, Nahdia and Jeulian Rich, his brother, Mike Harris and his wife, Mary Jo, and his nephew, Brian Harris.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Donations can be made to the .

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now