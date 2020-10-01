Maude J. Koch died on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne at the age of 93.She has been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County beginning around 1961. And she was married to Andrew A Koch, Sr. from 1951-1971.Born in Shamokin, Pa., she was the daughter of George H. and Caroline Jones.Her Father was the owner of Shamokin and Trevorton Bus Lines, and Edgewood Park and Pool. She was a graduate of Shamokin High School where she lettered in Field Hockey and Basketball. She achieved her Bachelor Degree in Music Education at Susquehanna University with a major in voice, and lettered in Field Hockey. She had a Masters in music with a doctoral equivalency in her further studies.She taught music for over 33 years, first at Watsontown School District (Warrior Run), then at Cecelia Snyder Jr. High School in Bensalem, PA, Shamokin School District, and at Neshaminy Jr. High School in Langhorne, PA from it's opening until her retirement from teaching in 1983. During that time she was the Choral Director and her "Varsity Voices" were top finishers yearly in county and state competitions. And she was the choir director at the former St. Stephen's United Church of Christ in Levittown (which is now the James Dougherty Funeral Home).After teaching, she was a Travel Agent for over 25 years. She travelled the world including Russia, China, and all through Europe. She was particularly fond of Jerusalem and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.Mrs. Koch enjoyed family vacations in Wildwood, NJ, and family reunions/birthdays at Knoebels Grove and the Lightstreet Park near Bloomsburg. She also enjoyed spending Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve/Day with her family.She was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan, and she cheered on her children and grandchildren, whether it was Neshaminy football (state champs) or baseball (league champs): or Levittown Babe Ruth (World Series Runner-ups). She had grandsons who high-jumped 6 feet and ran for a thousand yards. And in music, one led the percussion section of the Penn State Blue Band! And she loved to claim the gene pool for the brainiacs, too!Loving mother of Andrew (and Marilyn) Koch Jr of Bloomsburg, Richard (and Stephanie) Koch of Danville, and Kimberlee Koch of Levittown. Maude will also be sadly missed by grandsons Charles (and Brianna) Koch, and great grandsons Xavier and Maxwell; by Richard (and Bryce) Koch, Jr and great grandsons Jack and George; by Justin (and Danielle) Koch; by Andrew (and Kirsten) Koch III; and Daniel Koch.Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 12 p.m.Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery, Bensalem.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.