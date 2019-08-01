|
|
Maureen C. Jordan passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home. She was 74.
She was born in Scranton and was a resident of Fairless Hills. Maureen was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Henrietta McDonnell, and her brother, David. Maureen is survived by her children, William P. Jordan, Kimberly Evans (Dennis) and Jeff Jordan (Justine); her grandchildren, Ryan, Dylan, Brendan, Ian, Zack, Sami, Ethan and Jake; her two brothers, Tom McDonnell (Maryk) and Michael McDonnell (Susan); and one sister, Kathleen McDonnell.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with a memorial service to be held at 11:30 a.m. Her interment will be private.
Contributions in Maureen's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 1, 2019