Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
For more information about
Maureen Jordan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen C. Jordan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen C. Jordan Obituary
Maureen C. Jordan passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home. She was 74.

She was born in Scranton and was a resident of Fairless Hills. Maureen was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Henrietta McDonnell, and her brother, David. Maureen is survived by her children, William P. Jordan, Kimberly Evans (Dennis) and Jeff Jordan (Justine); her grandchildren, Ryan, Dylan, Brendan, Ian, Zack, Sami, Ethan and Jake; her two brothers, Tom McDonnell (Maryk) and Michael McDonnell (Susan); and one sister, Kathleen McDonnell.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with a memorial service to be held at 11:30 a.m. Her interment will be private.

Contributions in Maureen's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now